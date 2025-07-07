ENG
News UAVs attack on the Sumy region
Russians strike Sumy community with attack drone, 2 injured – RMA

Aftermath of Russian drone strike on Sumy community on July 7

On July 7, Russian forces struck the outskirts of the Sumy community with a drone attack.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Preliminarily, the attack was carried out using a strike UAV. Two people sustained minor injuries and are receiving medical care. Buildings were damaged, and efforts to handle the aftermath are ongoing," he wrote.

