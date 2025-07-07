Ruscists shelled Khotin community again: woman injured
The enemy attacked the Khotin community in the Sumy region again.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press center of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
According to the report, a 74-year-old woman was injured as a result of the shelling. The elderly resident sustained multiple injuries and was hospitalized, where she is receiving all necessary medical care.
"These strikes are further proof that the enemy is targeting the civilian population. Evacuations continue from territories that remain under constant enemy fire.
I urge all border residents not to neglect their safety and to consider evacuating to safer areas," said Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
