At night, Russians attacked Sloviansk: there are wounded, houses and schools damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 7 July, Russian troops shelled the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk region, causing injuries and destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Sloviansk CMA, Vadym Liakh, Censor.NET informs.

"It's a bad morning in Sloviansk today. The city was shelled again at night. The Zaliznychnyi and Khimik neighbourhoods were hit," he said in a statement.

It is noted that as a result of the enemy shelling, houses - apartment blocks and private ones - were damaged. As well as two schools - No. 6 and No. 9.

"Unfortunately, there are wounded," Lyakh added.










