Iran’s nuclear program cannot be completely destroyed - IAEA

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that it is impossible to completely destroy Iran's nuclear program.

He said this during a press conference in Warsaw, Censor.NET reports.

According to Grossi, diplomatic efforts and negotiations are needed to resolve the problem around Iran's nuclear program.

The IAEA chief acknowledged that the recent strikes on the country's nuclear facilities had caused significant damage.

"The solution cannot be military, as it is impossible to completely destroy the potential of such an important country with a technological and industrial base. In each of the possible scenarios, a diplomatic agreement must be reached. The appropriate systemic verification should be part of such an agreement, and the necessary structure should be in place. Otherwise, we will be dealing with a very fragile agreement," Grossi said.

The IAEA noted that negotiations are currently underway through intermediaries.

Grossi added that now "we are in the post-conflict phase, we have to overcome it."

"I hope that soon we will pick up the pace and help to reach an agreement," he concluded.