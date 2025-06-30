Iran to continue enriching uranium despite US and Israeli demands, - UN envoy

Iran does not intend to shut down its uranium enrichment programmes despite the demands of the United States and Israel.

This was stated by Iran's Permanent Envoy to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani in an interview with CBS News, Censor.NET reports.

Iravani said that Iran's right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes is enshrined in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Therefore, he said, Tehran plans to exercise this right.

"The NPT stipulates that we have two very clear rights. The first is that we can conduct research for development purposes, we can produce uranium and we can use energy for peaceful purposes," the diplomat said.

The Iranian representative also expressed dissatisfaction with the International Atomic Energy Agency, saying that it "has not fulfilled its obligations".

He added that Iran does not want to cooperate with the IAEA, but assures that its nuclear programme is allegedly peaceful.

"The enrichment (of uranium - ed.) is our right, an inalienable right and we want to implement this right. I think enrichment will never stop," Irvani said.

