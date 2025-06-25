Iran’s nuclear programme is almost impossible to resurrect, it will take period of years - Witkoff

After the US strikes on Iran, it is virtually impossible to restore Tehran's nuclear programme. It will take years.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Steve Witkoff, the US President's Special Envoy for the Middle East, on Fox News.

"All three of those had most, if not all, the centrifuges damaged or destroyed in a way that it will be almost impossible for them to resurrect that program, in my view and in many other experts' views who have seen the raw data, it will take a period of years," he told.

Witkoff also called media reports that Iran's nuclear programme had not been destroyed "completely preposterous."

"It's treasonous. So, it ought to be investigated (alleged information leaks - Ed.). And whoever did it, whoever is responsible for it, should be held accountable. It could hurt lives in the future," Witkoff stated.

Earlier, CNN reported that, according to US intelligence, the strikes on Iran had not destroyed its nuclear programme.