US intelligence says strikes on Iran did not destroy its nuclear programme - CNN

US intelligence data does not confirm that the strikes on Iran on 22 June destroyed the country's nuclear programme.

CNN writes about this with reference to the initial assessment of US intelligence, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the strikes probably set back the development of the programme by several months.

The assessment says that the US strikes failed to completely destroy centrifuges and highly enriched uranium at Iranian nuclear facilities.

For the most part, according to CNN's sources, the strikes severely damaged only above-ground structures, including the facilities' energy infrastructure and buildings used to convert uranium into bomb-making material.

Two other CNN sources said that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium was not destroyed. One of them said that Iran's centrifuges were largely "intact".

At the same time, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the Pentagon's intelligence service had indeed conducted an initial assessment of the consequences of the strikes on Iran, but said it was "flat-out wrong".

"The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump, and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program," Leavitt told CNN.

As a reminder, on the night of 22 June, the US army struck three key Iranian nuclear facilities.

Afterwards, US President Donald Trump called on Tehran to refrain from retaliatory actions and to resolve the remaining differences through negotiations.