Iranian President Pezeshkian declares "historic victory" in war with Israel

Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian said that Tehran had achieved a "historic victory" after the 12-day war "imposed" by Israel.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an address to the nation, cited by CNN.

"After the courageous resistance of your great and history-making nation, we are witnessing a ceasefire and cessation of the 12-day war that was imposed on the Iranian nation by the adventurism and incitement of the Israeli government," Pezeshkian said.

In a conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Iranian president stressed that Tehran is ready to "resolve issues" with the United States.

At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel had "achieved a historic victory" that will remain for future generations after the 12-day conflict with Iran.

In his address to the nation, Netanyahu said that Israel had eliminated what he called an existential nuclear threat to the state and destroyed thousands of Iranian ballistic missiles.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran would not resume talks with the United States as long as the "aggression" against his country continues.

In an interview with the media, he noted that Iran had received messages from the United States and had passed on the "necessary responses" through intermediaries and indirect channels.

As a reminder, Israel and Iran entered into an open conflict on 13 June, when Israel launched air strikes against Iran's top military leadership, uranium enrichment facilities and Iran's ballistic missile programme.

In response to the Israeli attacks, Iran launched more than 550 ballistic missiles and about 1,000 drones at Israel. The missiles hit residential buildings, a university and a hospital, causing significant damage.

On the morning of 24 June, Iran fired several waves of ballistic missiles towards Israel. The missile launch came after US President Donald Trump said that Iran and Israel had allegedly agreed to a ceasefire. The attack resulted in deaths.

Later it became known that Iran had launched missiles towards Israel. The IDF is preparing a response.

US President Donald Trump claims that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire.