Trump speaks on the phone with Netanyahu: Israel is turning planes back home. No one will be hurt

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a telephone conversation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Clash Report.

"Israel is not going to attack Iran. All the planes will turn around and go home. No one will be hurt," he said.

However, it is reported that Israel did attack an Iranian radar. In addition, explosions have been reported in several cities in Iran.

Earlier, Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. However, on the morning of June 24, Iran launched several waves of ballistic missiles toward Israel. The missile launch came after US President Donald Trump said that Iran and Israel had allegedly agreed to a ceasefire. The attack resulted in deaths.

It later became known that Iran had launched missiles toward Israel. The IDF is preparing a response.