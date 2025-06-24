Iran fired missiles at Israel. IDF is preparing response (updated)

On the morning of 24 June, after the so-called ceasefire between Israel and Iran had officially entered into force, Iran launched missiles towards Israel.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Clash Report.

"A short while ago, sirens sounded in northern Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the Israeli Defence Forces inform.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wrote on social media that Tehran would tremble.

The number of missiles in question has not yet been specified.

It later became known that Israel would respond with strikes on Tehran after the ceasefire was violated.

The Israeli Defence Minister instructed the IDF to launch "powerful strikes" on regime targets in central Tehran in response to rocket fire from Iran, which is considered a violation of the ceasefire.

Earlier, Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. However, on the morning of 24 June, Iran launched several waves of ballistic missiles towards Israel. The missile launch came after US President Donald Trump said that Iran and Israel had allegedly agreed to a ceasefire. The attack resulted in deaths.

Later, Trump said that the truce between Israel and Iran had already begun and called for it not to be violated.