Israel and Iran agree to complete ceasefire - Trump

US President Donald Trump has announced that Iran and Israel have agreed on a "complete and total" ceasefire that will take effect in 6 hours.

The American leader wrote about this on his social media platform Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"'Congratulations to everyone! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!) for 12 hours, at which point the war will be considered, ended," the US leader wrote.

According to the head of the White House, Iran will be the first to start a ceasefire, followed by Israel upon the 12th hour.

"And upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12 day war will be saluted by the world. During each ceasefire, the other side will remain peaceful and respectful... This is a war that could have gone on for years and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it did not and never will!" God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and God bless the world," Trump wrote.

On the night of 22 June, the US army struck three key Iranian nuclear facilities.

US President Donald Trump then called on Tehran to refrain from retaliatory actions and to resolve the remaining differences through negotiations.

