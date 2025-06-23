US strikes on Iran did not violate international law - Rutte

US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities are not a violation of international law.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Marko Rutte at a press conference before the NATO summit in The Hague, reports "EP", Censor.NET informs.

Rutte was asked to comment on the opinion of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, who said that the US strikes did not comply with international law. The NATO Secretary General disagreed.

Read more: US expects ’retaliation’ from Iran for US strikes in next two days - Reuters

"NATO's position is that Iran should not have nuclear weapons. Therefore, I do not agree that this (US strikes - ed.) is against international law," Rutte said.

On the night of June 22, the US army struck three key Iranian nuclear facilities.

U.S. President Donald Trump then called on Tehran to refrain from retaliatory actions and to resolve the remaining differences through negotiations.

Iran threatened to retaliate.