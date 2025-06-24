Trump says truce between Israel and Iran has already begun: Please do not violate it.

The ceasefire between Israel and Iran has already officially entered into force.

This was announced by US President Donald Trump on the social network truth social, Censor.NET reports.

"Please don't violate it," he urged.

Earlier, Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. However, on the morning of 24 June, Iran launched several waves of ballistic missiles towards Israel. The missile launch came after US President Donald Trump said that Iran and Israel had allegedly agreed to a ceasefire. The attack resulted in deaths.