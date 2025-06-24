Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles, there are casualties. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the morning of 24 June, Iran fired several waves of ballistic missiles towards Israel. The missile launch came after US President Donald Trump said that Iran and Israel had allegedly agreed to a ceasefire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Israeli Defence Forces.

At least one of the rockets fell in the city of Beersheba. According to preliminary data, it hit a 7-storey building. Reportedly, eight people were killed, several others are in serious condition, and seven were lightly injured. There are people under the rubble.

Ambulance and emergency services arrived at the scene. According to Channel 12, several people were injured as a result of the missile fall. There are preliminary reports of casualties.

According to the IDF, several more rockets were launched from Iran. Local residents have been instructed to take cover. Sirens are sounding in many cities.

"A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel. At this time, the IAF is operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat," the statement said.

