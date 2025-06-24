ENG
Israel officially agrees to Trump’s proposal for ceasefire with Iran

Israel announces ceasefire with Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has officially announced a ceasefire with Iran.

This is reported by Clash Report, Censor.NET informs.

Netanyahu says Israel has achieved its goal of "removing Iranian nuclear and ballistic missile threat."

The Prime Minister's Office added that Israel will respond forcefully to any violations of the ceasefire.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that the truce between Israel and Iran had officially entered into force.

