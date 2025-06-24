Israel officially agrees to Trump’s proposal for ceasefire with Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has officially announced a ceasefire with Iran.

Netanyahu says Israel has achieved its goal of "removing Iranian nuclear and ballistic missile threat."

The Prime Minister's Office added that Israel will respond forcefully to any violations of the ceasefire.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that the truce between Israel and Iran had officially entered into force.

