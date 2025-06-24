I’m not happy with Iran, but really unhappy with Israel, they broke ceasefire - Trump (updated)

US President Donald Trump claims that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Clash Report.

"Israel and Iran have violated the ceasefire... I'm not happy with Israel, I'm not happy with Iran. But I am REALLY unhappy with Israel," Trump said.

He also claims that Iran will never resume its nuclear programme.

" Iran's nuclear capabilities are gone," he stressed.

"Israel has to calm down," Trump added.

Besides, Trump said that Israel and Iran "don’t know what the f*ck they’re doing."

"I'm not sure the Iranians intentionally launched the missile this morning at Israel," US President stressed.

Earlier, Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. However, on the morning of 24 June, Iran launched several waves of ballistic missiles towards Israel. The missile launch came after US President Donald Trump said that Iran and Israel had allegedly agreed to a ceasefire. The attack resulted in deaths.

