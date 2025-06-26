Washington will not allow Iran to create nuclear weapons - this is "red line" - Witkoff

Iran's nuclear program could provoke an arms race in the Middle East. Its creation is a "red line" for the United States.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated on CNBC by Steve Witkoff, the US President's Special Representative for the Middle East.

"Uranium enrichment and weapons development is a 'red line'. We cannot allow weapons to be produced. It will destabilize the entire region. Then everyone will need a bomb, and we simply cannot allow that to happen," the statement said.

As a reminder, on the night of June 22, the US Army struck three key Iranian nuclear facilities.

US President Donald Trump then called on Tehran to refrain from retaliatory actions and to resolve the remaining differences through negotiations.

