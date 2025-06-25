Trump compared US strikes on Iran to bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki: It ended war

Donald Trump compared the US military's strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran to the bombing of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which were hit by nuclear bombs in 1945.

According to Censor.NET, the US president said this during a conversation with journalists on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague.

According to Trump, the US strikes on Tehran's nuclear facilities set Iran's program back "decades."

He also expressed his belief that Iran would not engage in uranium enrichment after that.

The US president also believes that the US military's strikes on Iran "ended the war," recalling in this context the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.

"This strike ended the war. I don't want to use the example of Hiroshima, I don't want to use the example of Nagasaki, but it's essentially something like that - it ended that war. It ended the war (between Israel and Iran - ed.). If we hadn't destroyed (the nuclear facilities), they would be at war now," Trump added.

As a reminder, Israel and Iran entered into an open conflict on June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes on Iran's top military leadership, uranium enrichment facilities, and Iran's ballistic missile program.

In response to the Israeli attacks, Iran launched more than 550 ballistic missiles and about 1,000 drones at Israel. The missiles hit residential buildings, a university, and a hospital, causing significant damage.

On the morning of June 24, Iran launched several waves of ballistic missiles toward Israel. The missiles were launched after US President Donald Trump said that Iran and Israel had allegedly agreed to a ceasefire. The attack resulted in deaths.

It later became known that Iran had launched missiles toward Israel. The IDF is preparing a response.

US President Donald Trump claims that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire.