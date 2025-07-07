ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12461 visitors online
News Drone Forces Grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
460 0

Artillery systems, armored vehicles, and UAV operators’ takeoff points: Unmanned systems forces hit 799 enemy targets. INFOGRAPHICS

uav

During the day of July 6-7, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit 799 unique targets of the Russian occupiers.

This is stated in the report of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Censor.NET informs.

Among the defeated enemy targets:

  • 161 units of personnel, 96 of which were eliminated;
  • 58 vehicles and 24 motorcycles;
  • 21 artillery systems, 5 armored vehicles and 4 tanks.

In addition, 43 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copter and wing) were destroyed, and 15 UAV operators' takeoff points were hit.

ураження

Author: 

elimination (5437) Unmanned Systems Forces (99)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 