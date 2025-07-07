Artillery systems, armored vehicles, and UAV operators’ takeoff points: Unmanned systems forces hit 799 enemy targets. INFOGRAPHICS

During the day of July 6-7, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit 799 unique targets of the Russian occupiers.

This is stated in the report of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Censor.NET informs.

Among the defeated enemy targets:

161 units of personnel, 96 of which were eliminated;

58 vehicles and 24 motorcycles;

21 artillery systems, 5 armored vehicles and 4 tanks.

In addition, 43 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copter and wing) were destroyed, and 15 UAV operators' takeoff points were hit.