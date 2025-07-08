Russia has had some tactical successes, but their advance is worth lot of sacrifices and losses, - Pavel

Czech President Petr Pavel has given his assessment of the claims that Russia is winning the war based on the state of affairs at the front.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with BBC.

"In response to the Russian claim, I would say that victory looks different. Russia has had some tactical successes. They have managed to seize some parts of Ukrainian territory, but their advance is worth a lot of sacrifices and losses. I think this is a very, very high price to pay for land grabbing.

He continued that so far, Ukrainian defenders have been successfully holding the front, particularly in difficult areas, and at the same time inflicting huge losses on the enemy.

"If the war continues in the same way, it will last for years. This state of affairs is unacceptable for everyone," Pavel said.

