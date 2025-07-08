Ukraine can only succeed with technology and innovation, - Pavel

Czech President Petr Pavel believes that both Ukraine and Russia have certain limitations that prevent them from achieving an advantage in the war.

He said this in an interview with BBC Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine is showing great determination and courage. We, I mean Western countries, are trying to provide Ukraine with military, financial and material support. But, of course, there is one limitation: we cannot provide manpower. This is a limitation that Ukraine has, unlike Russia. On the one hand, there are many more people in Russia who still want to fight, but they do not value human life," he said.

Pavel said that in Ukraine everything is different.

"Ukraine is determined to fight, but with a limited population, it cannot mobilize so many forces. It can only succeed with better technology and innovation, and that's what they are doing. With our help, Ukrainians are constantly increasing their domestic weapons production. They come up with new tactics almost every day. They are developing new equipment. But, of course, this is not enough to defeat Russia quickly," the Czech leader added.

