It is impossible to win this war solely on battlefield, powerful economic pressure on Russia is needed, - Pavel

In order to force Russia to the negotiating table, Europe, together with the United States, should use powerful financial, economic and other instruments.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Czech President Petr Pavel in an interview with the BBC.

"On the one hand, it is still necessary to provide Ukraine with military support, but on the other hand, it is impossible to win this war solely on the battlefield. A much more powerful tool is the financial, economic and other measures that we can take together, the United States and Europe. And I believe that both sides of the Atlantic are certainly interested in much greater economic pressure on Russia. Because this is a set of measures that does not kill, but is very powerful," Pavel said.

He noted that given its current state, the Russian economy will not be able to withstand economic pressure for long. Therefore, sooner or later, if these measures are implemented, Russia will have no choice but to sit down at the negotiating table and agree to what it has so far effectively rejected.

