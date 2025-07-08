Occupiers are trying to put pressure on administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk region, redeploying forces in this direction and amassing assault groups in "gray zone"

The Russian army is trying to enter the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region at any cost, using the so-called "gray zone" to accumulate assault groups.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by a serviceman of the 110th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhii Volkov, during a telethon.

He noted that the "gray zone" is a territory that is not controlled by the infantry on a regular basis.

"For them it can be 20 kilometers, for us it is 3-5 kilometers. They are trying to present it as an information and psychological operation, to show pressure on the administrative border, but in reality, everything is much more complicated," said the military.

Volkov noted that the enemy is deliberately sending significant forces to this area: "They are betting on entering the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region. They do not spare personnel. The distances may vary - one kilometer or more. But the pressure is there, and we need to repel it."

He added that even groups of 20-30 people that the enemy sends to assault in a day often fail to reach the objective.

"There are days when one or two or three make it, taking advantage of the weather or electronic warfare. But in general, our statistics are very effective - we stop them as much as possible on the outskirts," the military summarized.

Read more: No fighting with enemy in Dnipropetrovsk region at present, - "Khortytsia" OSGT