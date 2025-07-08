Defence forces hold back significant enemy group in border area. Enemy will not rest there, - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi took part in a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

He posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to Syrsky, he reported on the situation at the front, especially in the hottest areas - in particular, Pokrovsk, Lyman, Novopavlivka and North Slobozhanskyi.

"Over the last day alone, 188 combat engagements with the enemy took place. In total, the occupiers lost more than a thousand of their soldiers yesterday," the statement said.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasised the actions of our units in active defence - to prevent the enemy from advancing into the depths of our defence at the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions and reaching the administrative borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region. He also emphasised the restoration of positions and the holding of territories in the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation.

"We continue to hold back a significant enemy group in the border area. The enemy will not rest there.

Separately, we talked about building up and improving the unmanned component of our defense capabilities - in protecting our rear cities, in deterring enemy attacks on the front line, and in DeepStrike attacks on Russian territory," he emphasized.

"I am keeping the development of the interceptor drone program under control. New crews are being formed, fighters are being trained. The army needs as many of these high-tech UAVs as possible. We have the full support of the President and the Government in this matter," the Commander-in-Chief summarizes.