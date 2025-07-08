Frederiksen: Russia is ready to continue war not only in Ukraine but also in other parts of Europe

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that Russia seeks to continue the war in Ukraine and may encroach on other parts of Europe.

She said this during a joint press conference in the European Parliament, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"For me, the No. 1 priority is the rearmament of Europe. As you probably know, I am one of the European leaders who, unfortunately, believe that Russia is ready to continue the war not only in Ukraine but also in other parts of Europe. Therefore, we must rearm ourselves," Frederiksen emphasized.

She added that pragmatism is needed to achieve this goal, given the different positions of member states on defense funding, including the agreement to spend 5% of GDP.

When asked about the possibility of increasing the EU's collective debt, the prime minister said that rearmament spending should remain a priority.

