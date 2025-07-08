Man refuses to be drafted into army after military medical comission in Khmelnytskyi: he is sentenced to 5 years in prison

A resident of Derazhnia, Khmelnytskyi region, was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison for evading military service during mobilization.

This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"Following a public prosecution by prosecutors of the Letychiv District Prosecutor's Office, a 26-year-old resident of Derazhnia was found guilty of evading conscription for military service during mobilization for a special period (Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Prosecutors established that the man, who was found fit for service after passing a military medical commission, refused to receive a military call-up in February 2025 and did not arrive at the TCR and SS at the appointed time.

The court also took into account that the defendant had a previous criminal record and was sentenced to 5 years in prison. The court then released him from serving his sentence on probation.

"As a result of the incorporation of the unspent part of the sentence under the previous verdict, he was sentenced to five and a half years behind bars. The court verdict has not entered into force and may be appealed," the prosecutor's office added.