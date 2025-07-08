Three injured as Russian FPV drone strikes car in Zaporizhzhia region
Today, July 8, Russian forces attacked a civilian vehicle with an FPV drone in the Huliaipole community of Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in several injuries.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Three people were injured in the attack. A 47-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were hospitalized and are currently under medical supervision.
A 70-year-old man received treatment at the scene and refused hospitalization.
