News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
Three injured as Russian FPV drone strikes car in Zaporizhzhia region

Vehicle attack

Today, July 8, Russian forces attacked a civilian vehicle with an FPV drone in the Huliaipole community of Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in several injuries.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

Three people were injured in the attack. A 47-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were hospitalized and are currently under medical supervision.

A 70-year-old man received treatment at the scene and refused hospitalization.

Hulyaypole (56) shoot out (13992) Zaporizka region (1319) Polohivskyy district (64)
