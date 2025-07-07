ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12350 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
548 0

Russians attack Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia region: wheat field burns. PHOTO

On Monday, July 7, Russian occupiers attacked the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy shelling, a wheat field caught fire.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian forces struck the territory of the Polohy district. The strike caused a fire in a wheat field. Fortunately, no people were injured," the official wrote.

fire

See more: Occupiers attacked Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia: combine driver was wounded. PHOTO

Author: 

fire (702) wheat (8) Zaporizka region (1315) Polohivskyy district (63)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 