Russians attack Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia region: wheat field burns. PHOTO
On Monday, July 7, Russian occupiers attacked the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy shelling, a wheat field caught fire.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
"Russian forces struck the territory of the Polohy district. The strike caused a fire in a wheat field. Fortunately, no people were injured," the official wrote.
