3,756 criminal cases against business entities closed – Prosecutor General Kravchenko

Out of 20,000 criminal proceedings involving business entities, 3,756 have been closed.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to Censor.NET.

"Last week, I spoke about a quantitative audit. It concerned 20,000 criminal proceedings involving business entities. Now we are moving to a qualitative audit and its initial results — 3,756 criminal proceedings have been closed.

These are cases that remained uninvestigated for years; they lacked objective evidence confirming the elements or occurrence of a crime; ultimately, they had no prospect of going to court," the Prosecutor General stated.

As for the remaining cases, more than 4,700 proceedings have had expert examinations assigned and are currently underway, and 120 cases have been submitted to court, Kravchenko added.

