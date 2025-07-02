Scheme for purchase of large-calibre rifles exposed, state suffers losses of 33.4 million hryvnia, according to prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office together with investigators of the SSU Main Investigation Department exposed a defence procurement scheme that caused the state losses of more than UAH 33 million.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, Censor.NET reports.

In March 2022, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract with a private company for the supply of large-calibre rifles - a total amount of over UAH 363 million. However, the company delivered the rifles in incomplete configuration. Forensic economic examination: confirmed losses to the state amounted to UAH 33.413 million.

Read more: Ukraine has not received official notification from US about suspension of defense aid - Defense Ministry

The former official of the Ministry of Defence and the head of the company were served with a notice of suspicion under Art. 28(2), Art. 114-1(2), Art. 191(5) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

At the same time, the technical examination of the rifles is ongoing. It will be followed by additional forensic examinations: commodity and economic.