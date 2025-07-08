One of Trump’s top advisers Go was born in Soviet Union - media

Advisor to US President Donald Trump Sergio Gor on November 30, 1986 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which was then part of the Soviet Union. At birth, he was named Sergio Gorokhovsky.

This is reported by OCCRP (Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project - Ed.) and Times of Malta

The article notes that when Gor was appointed director of the White House Office of Personnel Management under US President Donald Trump, "the media wrote about him as 'perhaps the most powerful person you have never heard of.

Recently, he has become better known as he has continued to oversee the appointment of thousands of officials in the Trump administration. The media has published a lot of information about his biography, except for one important fact: his place of birth.

The Times of Malta and OCCRP obtained a notarized Maltese property document showing Gor's origins. He was born Sergio Gorokhovsky on November 30, 1986, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which was part of the Soviet Union at the time.

In addition, Gor's lawyer, Robert Garson, confirmed by email that his client was born in Tashkent.

Earlier, Gor refused to talk about his place of birth. He was called an immigrant from the Mediterranean island state of Malta.

Documents indicate that Gor spent at least five years of his childhood in Malta. His mother set up a Maltese company in 1994, listing her nationality as Israeli. Through this company, she owned a house in Cospicua, an ancient coastal city with a fortified port.

When he was a boy, Gor's family emigrated to the United States, where he became a citizen. His path to politics eventually led him to work with Republican Senator Rand Paul and then into Trump's circle.

It is noted that in 2018, Gor traveled to Moscow with the senator. The visit was described as "a fact-finding trip to research, discuss and study issues related to Russia and the United States."

"According to leaked Russian border records, Gor also visited Moscow a year earlier. He flew from Washington to Moscow on the Russian state-owned airline Aeroflot and flew to Rome the next day," the article says.