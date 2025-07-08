One person killed in Kupiansk shelling

On July 8, one person was killed and two others wounded as a result of Russian shelling in Kupiansk.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., the Russian army carried out an airstrike on Kupiansk. A 65-year-old woman sustained blast injuries in the attack. Residential buildings were damaged. Preliminary reports indicate the enemy used an FAB-500 bomb.

Later, the occupiers shelled the city with artillery. A 68-year-old man was killed, and a 66-year-old woman suffered acute shock.

