Enemy infantry crossed state border near Milove in Kharkiv region. Defence forces repelled attack, - OTG "Kharkiv"

Russian troops became more active in the area of Milove in Kharkiv region. They crossed the border and tried to attack the positions of the Defence Forces.

The spokesman for the "Kharkiv" operational tactical group Pavlo Shamshyn said this on television, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Yesterday, the Russians became more active in the area of Milove, a village north-east of the village of Velykyi Burluk. There, enemy infantry crossed the state border and attacked our positions with the support of artillery and drones," Shamshyn said.

According to the spokesperson, the occupiers tried to advance towards the village of Ambarne but were stopped.

"Then he (enemy - Ed.) changed the direction of movement and moved towards the village of Khatne, but was also stopped there. At present, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have stabilised the situation in that area, and there is no further advance of enemy troops there," Shamshyn assured.