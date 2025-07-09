ENG
News Ukraine-US relations
Sybiha: One tweet does not determine US foreign policy

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha

Statements from the US should be taken with caution, since individual statements, in particular on social networks, cannot fundamentally determine the country's foreign policy course.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, Censor.NET reports.

"We need to perceive information correctly: weighed up, critically and calmly, because one statement or one tweet cannot fundamentally determine the tracks of foreign policy, but, of course, we need to pay attention to it," Sybiha said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is not alone and has real allies. The war has intensified long-term cooperation with partners taking into account national interests.

USA (5829) Sybiha Andrii (300)
