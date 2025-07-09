Trump may transfer additional Patriot system to Ukraine - WSJ

US President Donald Trump may agree to provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defence system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

According to two US officials, Trump voiced such a promise after his recent pledge to strengthen Kyiv's defence against Russian attacks.

At the same time, the administration has not yet disclosed what additional weapons it plans to send to Ukraine in response to Putin's refusal to end the war.

Earlier, the media reported that Zelenskyy and Trump have been discussing the transfer of Patriot systems to Ukraine, not just missiles.