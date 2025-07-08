Zelenskyy and Trump discussed transfer of Patriot systems for Ukraine, not just missiles - media

During a conversation with US President Donald Trump on July 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed not only the transfer of missiles but also the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems.

According to Censor.NET, an informed source told Suspilne about this.

Earlier, Axios, citing sources, wrote that Trump had promised Zelenskyy to urgently provide 10 interceptor missiles to protect Ukraine.

According to the source, the details of this possible assistance are planned to be discussed during meetings between the Ukrainian and US teams that may take place in the near future.

The participation of Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg in the talks is also being considered. The officials may meet at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome.

On July 4, Trump and Zelenskyy have a phone conversation. The conversation took place against the backdrop of Trump's dissatisfaction with Putin and the suspension of US arms supplies to Ukraine.

On July 7, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would send more weapons to Ukraine to help defend itself against Russian attacks.

Immediately after Trump's announcement, the Pentagon announced that it was already sending weapons to Ukraine.