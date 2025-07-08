Zelenskyy informed Markarova of her replacement and offered her to remain on team, - media

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova of his intention to dismiss her. At the same time, the head of state offered the diplomat to remain on the team afterwards.

According to Censor.NET, a source in the President's Office told Suspilne about this.

The source said that the position will be determined later, and preliminary consultations with Foreign Minister Sybiha have already taken place. The decision on who will replace Markarova in the United States has not yet been made.

Earlier, the media reported that Zelenskyy had promised Donald Trump during his last phone call that he would replace Ukraine's Ambassador to Washington, Oksana Markarova. Large-scale reshuffles in the Ukrainian government may begin as early as next week.

Later, the president announced a special meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors.

