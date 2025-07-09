Foreign Ministry: ECHR ruling against Russia holds historic significance for all Europe

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called the European Court of Human Rights’ ruling in the case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia" an important milestone on the path to Russia’s international legal accountability.

The ECHR found Russia responsible for systematic human rights violations in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions since 2014, as well as for the downing of the Malaysian Boeing flight MH17.

"This unprecedented event holds historic significance for all of Europe and especially for the Netherlands, Ukraine, and the Ukrainian people," the Ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Court confirmed Russia’s intent to destroy Ukrainian statehood and subjugate the Ukrainian people, which, according to the ministry, indicates the genocidal nature of Russian aggression.

Despite Russia’s exclusion from the Council of Europe, it remains obligated to comply with ECHR rulings under Article 46 of the Convention. Ukraine is working with partners to secure compensation for violations.

The ECHR ruling also paves the way for establishing a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression, a compensation mechanism, and the return of deported children.

As a reminder, Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, a Boeing 777 en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down over the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region on 17 July 2014. All 298 people on board were killed.

On 17 November 2022, a court in The Hague found Russian militant Igor Girkin (Strelkov), Russian GRU General Sergey Dubinsky, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko guilty of downing flight MH17 and murdering 298 individuals. They were sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to pay €16 million in compensation.

As previously noted, the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights delivered its judgment in the interstate case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia," recognizing numerous human rights violations by Russia.

