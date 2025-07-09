Slovakia again blocks 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia

On July 9, EU ambassadors failed to agree on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Slovakia is blocking its adoption.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

As noted, Slovakia is again blocking the adoption, despite "good and productive" negotiations with the European Commission on the abandonment of Russian energy carriers under the REPower EU program.

According to the source, there is "growing anger" in the hall, as the delay comes amid Russia's largest air attack on Ukraine.

In addition, there is still a dispute over maintaining the price cap on Russian oil. At least three countries - Greece, Cyprus, and Malta - are against it.

The next discussion of the document is scheduled for July 11. The EU hopes that the package will be agreed upon before the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 16.

