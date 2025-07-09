Sybiha: ECHR ruling confirms Russia’s genocidal intentions toward Ukraine

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha welcomed the European Court of Human Rights’ ruling in the case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia," calling it historic and unprecedented for Europe.

He wrote about this on X, reports Censor.NET.

Sybiha emphasized that the ECHR clearly established Russia’s goal — the destruction of Ukrainian statehood and subjugation of the people, which, in his words, confirms the Kremlin’s genocidal intentions.

"The Court, as always, is clear: Russian occupiers have committed horrific crimes during this war, including extrajudicial executions, torture, deportation of children, rape, repression, and violations of freedom of speech, religious freedoms, and other fundamental human rights," he noted.

The Foreign Minister also stated that the ruling on the downing of MH17 is a victory of justice for Ukraine and the Netherlands. According to him, Russia’s punishment should become a new moral foundation for all of Europe.

As previously noted, the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights delivered its judgment in the interstate case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia," recognizing numerous human rights violations by Russia.

