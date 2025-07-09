Ruscists attacked Dobropillia in Donetsk with FPV drones: five people injured
Throughout the day on Wednesday, July 9, Russian invaders attacked Dobropillia in Donetsk region. Five people were injured.
This was reported by the press service of the Dobropillia City Military Administration (CMA) in a comment to Suspilne, cited by Censor.NET.
"According to preliminary information, the attack on Dobropillia during the day was carried out using FPV drones. Five civilians sustained injuries of varying severity," CMA said.
Several fires broke out as a result of enemy shelling. The State Emergency Service in Donetsk region reported that the fires were extinguished.
