Polish President Andrzej Duda, in his final interview while in office, delivered critical remarks about the attitude of allies and Ukraine toward Poland’s assistance.

Duda noted that, in the context of the war in Ukraine, Poland "could have shown in certain matters that we cannot be bypassed or ignored," but this did not happen.

"For example, I believe that both Ukrainians and our allies simply think that the airport in Rzeszów and our motorways belong to them, as if they were theirs. But they are not theirs. They are ours. Therefore, if someone does not like something, we close it and goodbye," the Polish President declared.

"Yes, we do maintenance. We close the airport in Rzeszów, and you deliver to Ukraine by sea, by air, I don’t know—drop it by parachutes. Improvise. Improvise if you think you do not need us," he added.

Duda stated that Poland "was not invited to very important international bodies where the issue of delivering aid through our territory was decided," without specifying what he meant.

"I considered it a scandal. And at one point, I openly admit that, in this regard, I blocked the conclusions of the NATO summit in Vilnius. There is no sense in discussing this with Ukraine, only with our allies. One must have the courage to talk to the Germans, the Americans," the Polish President noted.