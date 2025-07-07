Inauguration of Poland’s President-elect Nawrocki set for August 6

Poland’s President-elect Karol Nawrocki, who won the second round of the presidential election, will officially take the oath of office on 6 August.

This was announced on X by the press service of the Chancellery of the Polish Parliament, Censor.NET reports.

Sejm Speaker Szymon Hołownia signed a resolution convening Parliament "for the swearing-in of the newly elected President of the Republic of Poland."

"The National Assembly will meet in the Sejm chamber on 6 August this year at 10:00 a.m.," the post reads.

Presidential elections in Poland

Karol Nawrocki, the candidate of the Law and Justice party, won the presidential election with 50.89 percent of the vote. His opponent, Civic Platform candidate Rafał Trzaskowski, received 49.11 percent.