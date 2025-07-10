Trump ready to impose sanctions on Russia, but wants more personal control over them - Politico

US President Donald Trump has agreed to support a bipartisan bill to impose sanctions on Russia. However, he made a demand.

According to Censor.NET, Politico writes

The bill provides for tough economic measures against Russia, including the introduction of 500% duties for those countries that will continue to buy Russian energy carriers - oil, gas, uranium and other products.

The document gives the president the right to postpone the application of such a tariff for up to 180 days if he deems it necessary.

However, the Trump administration insists that in the future, only the president will have the final say on the fate of these sanctions, without the possibility of Congressional interference.

Now, the current version of the bill allows Congress to effectively block the president's foreign policy decisions by adopting a special joint resolution if he decides to lift or ease sanctions against Moscow.

A White House official explained that this creates a risk of "micromanagement" by Congress and limits the president's flexibility in international affairs.

Read more: US resumes deliveries of GMLRS artillery shells and missiles to Ukraine after pause - Reuters