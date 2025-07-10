Attack on Kyiv region lasted almost 10 hours, consequences recorded in 4 districts, 2 injured people (updated). PHOTOS

The enemy's massive night attack on the Kyiv region lasted almost 10 hours. The enemy used attack drones and missiles against civilian settlements.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of the KCMA.

"Unfortunately, there is a casualty. A 51-year-old man was wounded in Obukhiv district. He was hospitalised in a local hospital.

Consequences of the hostile attack are being recorded in 4 districts of the region," he said.

In Brovary district, private houses and outbuildings were damaged. Windows and doors were smashed and facades were cut. Another private house caught fire as a result of an enemy attack. The fire was extinguished. Two cars were damaged. The number of damaged houses is being checked.

A fire in a garage was extinguished in Vyshhorod district.

In Boryspil and Obukhiv districts, damaged private houses were also found.

Operational groups keep working on recording the consequences of the enemy attack. The number of damaged facilities may increase.

According to the SES of Ukraine, two people were injured in the attack.

In Fastiv, Brovary, Boryspil and Vyshhorod districts, private residential buildings, garages, outbuildings and 23 cars were damaged.

