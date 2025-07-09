Fire in Brovary district of Kyiv region caused by Russian shelling has been extinguished, - SES. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Firefighters from the State Emergency Service extinguished a fire on an area of 8,000 square metres in the Brovary district of Kyiv region caused by Russian shelling.

It is noted that 73 rescuers and 16 units of equipment of the State Emergency Service, as well as fire brigades from the villages of Trebukhiv, Krasylivka, Hoholiv, Kniazhychi, 7 people and 7 units of equipment from local authorities were working at the site.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," the SES added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, air defence systems were operating in Kyiv, and there was a threat to the western regions. Later, it became known that Lutsk had suffered the most massive attack with missiles and drones: there was damage and a fire at the enterprise.

It was also noted that 29 drones were destroyed over Cherkasy region at night, but there were no consequences.

It was reported that an enterprise in Trebukhiv, Brovary district, was on fire due to a night attack by the Russian Federation