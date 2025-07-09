Consequences of enemy attack on Lutsk: the fire at enterprise has already been extinguished. PHOTOS

Today, on 9 July, at night, as a result of a Russian missile attack in Lutsk, a fire broke out on the territory of a garage cooperative and one of the city's private enterprises.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, firefighters have already extinguished the fire. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries.

Read more: Lutsk suffered most massive attack with missiles and drones: damage and a fire at enterprise. (updated)













More than 50 rescuers, sappers, 11 units of SES equipment and other emergency services were working at the sites of the attacks.

Earlier, it was reported that a woman was injured in a UAV attack in the Kyiv region.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, air defence systems were operating in Kyiv, and there was a threat to the western regions. Later, it became known that Lutsk had suffered the most massive attack with missiles and drones: there was damage and a fire at the enterprise.

It was also noted that 29 drones were destroyed over the Cherkasy region at night, but there were no consequences. In addition, a company in Trebukhiv, Brovary district, was reported to be on fire due to a nighttime Russian attack.

According to the Air Force, Russia fired 728 Shaheds, 7 cruise missiles, and 6 Kindzhals at Ukraine at night.