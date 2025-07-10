Rubio to meet Lavrov on July 10 in Kuala Lumpur - Reuters

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, July 10.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters with reference to the US State Department and the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"I can confirm that such a meeting is being worked out," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying.

This will be the second personal meeting between Rubio and Lavrov. The previous meeting between Rubio and Lavrov took place in Saudi Arabia in February as part of the Trump administration's policy of restoring relations with Russia and its intention to facilitate negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

