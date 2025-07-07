In response to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement on what should be spelled out in a peace agreement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi emphasized that real "denazification" should begin with Moscow.

Tikhiy wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Real "denazification" should begin with Moscow, given its attitude to other ethnic groups - Azerbaijanis and other peoples of the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars and others," the statement reads.

The spokesperson emphasized that Lavrov's bellicose rhetoric demonstrates that Russia rejects peaceful efforts and instead resorts to ultimatums like the one of 2022.

"We call on our partners to immediately impose new, tough sanctions against these Russian 'denazis' to bring them back to reality," Tykhyi added.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov voiced what Russia believes should be spelled out in a peace agreement: "Demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, withdrawal of lawsuits and lifting of sanctions against Russia, return of assets."

