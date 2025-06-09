ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11419 visitors online
News negotiations with Russia Russia’s demands to end war
6 126 57

Russia will continue "SMO" against Ukraine, but is ready for "diplomatic measures" - Lavrov

Lavrov says Russia will continue its war against Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says that Russia is supposedly ready for "diplomatic measures" with Ukraine, but will continue hostilities.

His statement was quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

"The special operation will continue after talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. However, Russia is ready to promote the resolution of humanitarian issues through diplomacy in parallel," Lavrov said.

According to him, the risks of a growing "terrorist threat" from Ukraine allegedly exist, but "the Russian Federation will do everything to suppress them."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov once again put forward Russia's demands for Ukraine's neutral status.

Read more: Medinskiy reacts cynically to proposal to return abducted children to Ukraine - Economist

Author: 

Lavrov (290) Russia (12081) war in Ukraine (2942)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 