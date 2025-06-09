Russia will continue "SMO" against Ukraine, but is ready for "diplomatic measures" - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says that Russia is supposedly ready for "diplomatic measures" with Ukraine, but will continue hostilities.

His statement was quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

"The special operation will continue after talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. However, Russia is ready to promote the resolution of humanitarian issues through diplomacy in parallel," Lavrov said.

According to him, the risks of a growing "terrorist threat" from Ukraine allegedly exist, but "the Russian Federation will do everything to suppress them."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov once again put forward Russia's demands for Ukraine's neutral status.

